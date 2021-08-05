Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EVY stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust operates as closed-end management investment Company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

