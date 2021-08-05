SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter 2021, SmileDirectClub achieved 8% sequential growth in total revenues, in line with its long-term target. The company is currently expanding its teledentistry platform to dental and orthodontic offices through a collaborative model. A series of cutting-edge innovations, strategic distribution and insurance partnerships are added positives. On the flip side, the company’s first-quarter adjusted loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Financing revenues were down. The company incurred operating loss in the quarter. A highly leveraged balance sheet is an added woe. We are also worried about the impact of the recent systems outage caused by a cyber attack, which will have an adverse impact on its second-quarter revenues. Over the past three months, shares of SmileDirectClub have underperformed the industry.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.64. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

