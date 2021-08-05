Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tronox (NYSE:TROX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.06.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tronox by 12.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

