XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.51.

Shares of XPEV opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion and a PE ratio of -27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in XPeng by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in XPeng by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,073,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

