XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.51.
Shares of XPEV opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion and a PE ratio of -27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in XPeng by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in XPeng by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,073,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
