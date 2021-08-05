X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,235,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 409,254 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

