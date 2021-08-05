Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

HLI opened at $85.41 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

