Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerecor in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

CERC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $257.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

