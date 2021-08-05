Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.13. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 318,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

