FY2021 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Boosted by William Blair

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.57. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $102.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

