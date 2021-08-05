Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 21,628 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

