Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,335 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

NYSE BCX opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.