36,188 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

