Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

