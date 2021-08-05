Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 41,608 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,608 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

