Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 230,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $528.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.