Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,277 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,277 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.17% of Power Integrations worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

