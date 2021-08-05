Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 133,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of ELS opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

