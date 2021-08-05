SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 257.3% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.68 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

