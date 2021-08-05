Tamawood Limited (TWD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on September 5th

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Sunday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Tamawood Company Profile

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

