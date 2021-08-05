Tamawood Limited (TWD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13 on September 5th

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Sunday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.
Tamawood Company Profile
