Contrasting Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Summit Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Largo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Materials and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 1 3 3 0 2.29 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summit Materials presently has a consensus price target of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Largo Resources has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.57%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Summit Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 6.70% 7.20% 2.64% Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and Largo Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $2.33 billion 1.70 $141.24 million $0.81 41.63 Largo Resources $121.62 million 8.42 $6.76 million $0.11 144.09

Summit Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Summit Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summit Materials beats Largo Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada and in British Columbia, Canada. The East segments serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Nebraska where the company supplies aggregates, ready mix concrete, asphalt paving mix and paving and related services. The company was founded by Thomas W. Hill on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

