Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ DISCB opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.06. Discovery has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97.

Get Discovery alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.