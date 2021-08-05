Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after buying an additional 1,608,928 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $24,203,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 28.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

