Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNFT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.