Herbalist Token (HERB) Price Tops $0.0000

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Herbalist Token has a market cap of $87,630.34 and $31.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015357 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Herbalist Token Profile

Herbalist Token (CRYPTO:HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com . Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

