SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.70 million-$97.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.20 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.710 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.86.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.