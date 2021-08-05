ADT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,201 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,355% compared to the typical daily volume of 220 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADT by 563.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth about $19,937,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,427,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth about $9,493,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.27. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

