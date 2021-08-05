Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Issued By Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.87%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

