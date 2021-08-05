Citigroup Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $110.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.
Shares of ETR opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95.
In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 838,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
