Citigroup Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $110.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $1,619,686. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 838,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

