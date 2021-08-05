Citigroup Trims 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price to $220.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $57,093.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $18,368,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 54.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in 10x Genomics by 35.7% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.