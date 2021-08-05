Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $13.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

FANG opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

