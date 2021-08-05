S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $439.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.37. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

