Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,430,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $760,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

NYSE NOC opened at $357.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

