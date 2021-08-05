William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.09 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

