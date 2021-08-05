Pinnacle West Capital Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after acquiring an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

