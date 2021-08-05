Crypto Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $193,249.53 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $193,249.53 and $1,508.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

