Scot B. Jarvis Sells 7,761 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $211,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KTOS opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

