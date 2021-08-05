World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way Sells 833 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WRLD stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $195.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.