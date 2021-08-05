World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way Sells 833 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WRLD stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $195.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.62.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
