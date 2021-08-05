Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,292 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

