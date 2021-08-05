Oddz Price Hits $0.33 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Oddz has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00102425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00145982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,102.69 or 0.99736119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.00862662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

