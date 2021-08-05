CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $101.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

