The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Separately, Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

