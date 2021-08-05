SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.17.

SiTime stock opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22. SiTime has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,886 shares of company stock worth $6,160,414. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

