Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.