Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

