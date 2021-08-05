FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of FOX opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

