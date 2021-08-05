Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

SNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

