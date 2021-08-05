Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,935,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02.

