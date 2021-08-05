BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £61.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.97. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered BP to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 371.92 ($4.86).

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

