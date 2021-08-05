The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TRIG opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.75) on Thursday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a one year low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Featured Story: Oversold

Dividend History for The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.