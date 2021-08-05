Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $213.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.